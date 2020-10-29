site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Miles Killebrew: Clear of injury report
RotoWire Staff
Oct 28, 2020
8:49 pm ET 1 min read
Killebrew (personal) is absent from Detroit's injury report Wednesday.
The 27-year-old missed Sunday's win over the Falcons for personal reasons, but he's back with the team for the start of practice this week. Killebrew has exclusively played special teams for the
Lions this season. More News
