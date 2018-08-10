Killebrew worked exclusively as a linebacker in individual drills this week, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Killebrew has worked as the No. 5 safety in offseason workouts and doesn't have a clear defensive role in advance of the 2018 season. There's been no word on whether his position change is permanent, but the Lions nonetheless seem intent on finding ways to get the third-year player on the field this season. At 6-foot-2 and 222 pounds, Killebrew possesses favorable size for a dime- and nickel-package linebacker, and creative head coach Matt Patricia could experiment with a number of different alignments to take advantage of Killebrew's notorious physicality.

More News
Our Latest Stories