Killebrew was a starter in Sunday's 30-26 loss to the Falcons and tallied eight total tackles.

With starter Tavon Wilson (shoulder) sidelined, Killebrew logged his first career start Sunday and fared pretty well considering he ultimately led the team in tackles. Meanwhile, the second-year safety has also developed into an integral part of the Lions' special teams unit, which only lends him more opportunities to rack up the stats. It isn't clear how much longer Wilson will remain sidelined, but, in any case, Killebrew figures to continue seeing a decent amount of playing time.