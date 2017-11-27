Killebrew is expected to take on extended snaps at safety for the rest of the season with Tavon Wilson (shoulder) headed for injured reserve, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

Killebrew started in Week 3 against the Falcons after Wilson aggravated his shoulder for a second time this season, with the 24-year-old taking advantage of the opportunity by producing a career-high nine tackles across 53 snaps. He settled into a backup role thereafter, but with the Lions opting to shut down Wilson following his third aggravation of the shoulder in the Thanksgiving Day loss to the Vikings, Killebrew will presumably move into a starting role alongside free safety Glover Quin. Based on the tackle production he provided in Wilson's stead earlier this season, Killebrew could be an intriguing option in IDP settings over the final quarter of the campaign.