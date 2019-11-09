Play

Killebrew is out for Sunday's contest against the Bears due to a concussion.

Killebrew was originally thought to have suffered a general head injury, but his status was updated to a concussion in Friday's injury report. The safety is mainly known as a special teams mainstay, but his absence will hurt the Lions' depth in the secondary as well.

