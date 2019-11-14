Lions' Miles Killebrew: Practices in full Thursday
Killebrew (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Killebrew hasn't yet officially cleared the league's concussion protocol, but Thursday's full practice session is certainly a notable step in the right direction. He'll still need to meet with an independent neurologist before retaking the field. When the depth safety is cleared to return, he'll resume playing his usual role on special teams.
