Killebrew recorded 38 tackles, five PBUs, one interception, one forced fumble and one touchdown across 16 games in 2017.

Killebrew, a 2016 fourth-rounder, was expected to take on an expanded role during his second season, particularly after starter Tavon Wilson (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve in late November. He started the new campaign off in style, too, as the Southern Utah product notched his first career pick-six in the season opener. However, his playing time dwindled as the year went on and Detroit ultimately chose to convert cornerback Quandre Diggs to safety to fill Wilson's void instead of Killebrew. The once-promising IDP prospect has lost quite a bit of his luster and will proceed into the 2018 offseason as Diggs' clear backup.