Killebrew tallied five tackles in 16 games during the 2018 season.

Killebrew did nothing to separate himself in the offseason and ultimately saw the field for just one defensive snap in 2018. His physical tools are undeniable, but he hasn't found a way to get on the field despite being experimented with at both safety and linebacker. His roster spot is probably safe for the time being given his insignificant cap hit, but Killebrew has a lot of work to do in order to resurface on the IDP radar.

More News
Our Latest Stories