Lions' Miles Killebrew: Unavailable against Falcons
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Killebrew (personal) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Falcons, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Killebrew has operated exclusively on special teams this season, so his absence won't shake up the defensive dynamic. His next chance to suit up will be Week 8 against the Colts.
