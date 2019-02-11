Lions' Mitchell Loewen: Re-signs with Lions
Loewen re-signed with the Lions on Monday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Loewen was initially signed for depth by Detroit in late December, but he did not play a single snap with the team. The 25-year-old will remain with the Lions heading into the offseason and will work to carve out a reserve role along the defensive line.
