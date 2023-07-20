Ibrahim showed enough during spring practices to be in the running for a roster spot, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

While Ibrahim went undrafted this spring, the hefty $100,000 guaranteed deal Detroit gave him is roughly equivalent to the compensation of a seventh-round draft pick. Even more promising for Ibrahim's chances of making the roster is the fact that Justin Jackson remains unsigned, which largely limits Ibrahim's competition for the No. 3 RB job to Craig Reynolds and Jermar Jefferson. With No. 1 running back Jahmyr Gibbs seemingly headed for Alvin Kamala-like usage, the winner of this competition could be an interesting fantasy option as the possible direct backup to David Montgomery (undisclosed), who is dealing with an injury entering training camp and has missed at least one game in each of the past three seasons.