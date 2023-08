Ibrahim (undisclosed) reverted to the Lions' injured reserve Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Ibrahim went unclaimed off waivers, which has led to this result. He's now facing a 2023 season on the sidelines unless both he and the team can reach an injury settlement at some point down the road. The undrafted free agent was competing for a role providing depth at running back and was seemingly making a good impression.