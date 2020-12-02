Sanu secured four of four targets for 32 yards and one touchdown during Thursday's 41-25 loss to Houston.

In his second game with Detroit, Sanu logged 39 snaps and seemed to enjoy a relatively significant role in the absence of Kenny Golladay (hip) and Danny Amendola (hip). However, it should be noted that Marvin Hall and Jamal Agnew drew the starts next to Marvin Jones, plus the bulk of Sanu's production came when the Lions were down 24 points with less than seven minutes left in the game. Should Golladay and Amendola remain sidelined in Week 13 against Chicago, Sanu won't be anything more than a dart throw in the vast majority of fantasy formats.