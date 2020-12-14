Sanu caught two of two targets for 37 yards during Sunday's 31-24 loss to Green Bay.

Sanu again saw the second-most playing time among Detroit receivers despite Danny Amendola being one week further removed from his hip injury. While the possible return of Kenny Golladay (hip) would obviously send both of Sanu and Amendola to tertiary roles, Golladay did not participate at all in the Lions last practice before Sunday's game, suggesting there's a decent chance he remains sidelined in Week 15 against Tennessee. Regardless, Sanu won't be much of a fantasy option, especially if Matthew Stafford (ribs) is forced to miss time.