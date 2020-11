The Lions elevated Sanu to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Lions are preparing for Sunday's game without Kenny Golladay or Danny Amendola, so Sanu will provide depth at wide receiver against the NFC opponent. Sanu played in three games for the 49ers earlier this season and recording a nine-yard reception on his lone target. He'll rotate in behind Marvin Jones, Marvin Hall and Quintez Cephus.