Sanu caught two of six targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 37-35 loss to the Vikings.

Sanu finished second on the team in looks, but the 31-year-old failed to do much damage to a weak Vikings secondary that teammate Marvin Jones flamed for 180 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets. Sanu will thus finish the year with 17 receptions for 187 yards and one touchdown on 24 targets over 10 games with Detroit and San Francisco. While the veteran did well to carve out a role with the Lions after the 49ers let him loose after three games, Sanu and his lack of explosion probably won't have much of a market in free agency this offseason.