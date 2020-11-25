The Lions signed Sanu off their practice squad on Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Sanu got a cameo with Detroit this past Sunday with Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola sidelined due to hip injuries. While he was blanked on 15 offensive snaps, Sanu now will join the active roster as a signing as opposed to a standard elevation. With the statuses of Golladay, Amendola and Marvin Hall (toe) all up in the air for Thursday's game against the Texans, Sanu may have an even larger role Week 12.