Sanu secured both of his targets for 36 yards during Sunday's 34-30 victory over Chicago.

Seeing 59 percent of the offensive snaps, Sanu ranked second among Lions receivers in playing time, notably seeing more action than Danny Amendola (49 percent) and Quintez Cephus (46). While his role will certainly be scaled back once Kenny Golladay (hip) is cleared to return, it seems obvious that interim head coach Darrell Bevell appreciates having Sanu as part of his rotation of receivers. Next up for the 31-year-old is a Week 14 matchup at home against the Packers.