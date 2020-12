Sanu caught four of five targets for 38 yards during Sunday's 43-26 loss to Tennessee.

Sanu has been a nice fit with Matthew Stafford and he made a number of nice catches during Detroit's attempt to keep up with Tennessee. However, the fact that he's averaging just over three targets over the past four games makes him extremely difficult to recommend as a fantasy option, especially if Detroit chooses to rest quarterback Matthew Stafford for the final two games of the regular season.