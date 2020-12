Sanu caught two of four targets for 22 yards during Saturday's 47-7 loss to the Buccaneers.

Like the rest of Detroit's receiving corps, Sanu's prospects were doomed from the start once Matthew Stafford (ankle) left early due to injury. While the veteran has still seen nine total targets over the past two games, the explosiveness Sanu lacks in his profile makes him a hard sell in fantasy with Stafford and it will only get worse if Chase Daniel is throwing passes in Week 17 against the Vikings.