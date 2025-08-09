Norris (neck/head) is in stable condition at a local hospital, Marc Raimondi of ESPN reports.

Norris was carted off the field early in the fourth quarter of Friday's preseason game against the Falcons and transported to a local hospital after suffering a serious injury. The Lions announced Friday evening that Norris had "feeling and movement in all his extremities," and he posted on his Instagram account Saturday morning that he was "all good."