Coach Dan Campbell declined to confirm Monday whether Sudfeld (knee) is dealing with a torn ACL, and said the quarterback will receive a second opinion, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Sudfeld was forced to depart Friday's preseason game early, and it appears that he may be dealing with a significant knee injury. More details about Sudfeld's recovery timetable should be made available after he receives a second opinion, but with Hendon Hooker (knee) still on the active/non-football injury list, UDFA Adrian Martinez is currently the Lions' only healthy option behind Jared Goff and Teddy Bridgewater.