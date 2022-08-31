site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Nate Sudfeld: Signs with Detroit
RotoWire Staff
Aug 31, 2022
Sudfeld was signed by the Lions on Wednesday.
Sudfeld was cut by the 49ers on Tuesday, but he quickly found a new home with Detroit just one day later. The quarterback will operate as Jared Goff's only backup heading into the start of the regular season. David Blough was waived to create an open roster spot Wednesday.
