Sudfeld (knee) is done for the 2023 season due to a torn ACL, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Sudfeld received a second opinion Monday, confirming the season-ending severity of the knee injury he suffered in Friday's preseason finale against the Panthers. With Sudfeld done for the year and Hendon Hooker (knee) still on the active/non-football injury list, Detroit becomes a strong candidate to add another healthy body to the quarterback room behind Jared Goff and Teddy Bridgewater, other than undrafted rookie Adrian Martinez.