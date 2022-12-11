site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Nate Sudfeld: Will be No. 2 Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Sudfeld (illness) is active Sunday against the Vikings.
Sudfeld didn't practice this week due to the illness, but he'll suit up Sunday against the Vikings. As long as Jared Goff stays healthy, Sudfeld will likely remain on the sidelines.
