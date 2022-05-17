site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Natrez Patrick: Inks deal with Detroit
May 16, 2022
Patrick signed a contract with the Lions on Monday.
Patrick has returned to health from a leg injury suffered during the summer of 2021 and will look to carve out a role in Detroit. He's been used primarily on special teams during his two seasons in the
NFL, and he logged 235 snaps on special teams in 13 games with the Rams in 2020.
