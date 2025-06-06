default-cbs-image
Muti (shoulder) has been participating in the Lions' offseason training activities, John Maakaron of SI.com reports.

Muti spent all of last season on IR due to a shoulder injury after signing with the Lions in February. He's presumably now healthy given his participation in OTAs. Maakaron notes that Muti has been working with Detroit's second-unit offensive line, which coincides with the expectation that he'll work in a backup role if he makes the team.

