Lions' Nevin Lawson: Collects three tackles
Lawson totaled three tackles in Monday's 30-17 victory over the Packers.
Lawson -- who isn't having an impressive season in either real life or the fantasy realm in 2017 -- appears to be the weak link in a secondary that's seeing stellar play from all of Darius Slay, Glover Quin and Tavon Wilson. His playing time has taken a hit too, considering he's only been on the field for 54.2 percent of coverage snaps compared to 90.4 from a season ago. There are certainly better options to be had in IDP formats.
