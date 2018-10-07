Lions' Nevin Lawson: Ready for action Sunday
Lawson (illness) is active for Sunday's game versus the Packers.
Lawson has averaged over 52 defensive snaps per game, and he's expected to have the same workload Sunday. The Packers will be playing three rookie wideouts behind Davante Adams, so Lawson could have a chance to make some noise in coverage.
