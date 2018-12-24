Lawson logged four tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss during Sunday's 27-9 loss to the Vikings.

Granted he hasn't been sent on many blitzes over the years, but Lawson finally earned his first career sack 15 games into his fifth professional season. However, the owner of a 3.5-tackle average still isn't much of a fantasy option in Detroit's Week 17 game against Green Bay.

