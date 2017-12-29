Lawson (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Lawson exited last week's loss to the Bengals with a concussion and wasn't available to practice this week. The 2014 fourth-rounder will finish the 2017 season with 47 tackles, four PBUs, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery for a touchdown. With that said, he was arguably the weakest link in the Detroit secondary all year and will finish as Pro Football Focus' 110th graded cornerback (out of 121 qualifiers).

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories