Lawson (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Lawson exited last week's loss to the Bengals with a concussion and wasn't available to practice this week. The 2014 fourth-rounder will finish the 2017 season with 47 tackles, four PBUs, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery for a touchdown. With that said, he was arguably the weakest link in the Detroit secondary all year and will finish as Pro Football Focus' 110th graded cornerback (out of 121 qualifiers).