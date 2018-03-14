Lions' Nevin Lawson: Sticking with Lions
Lawson (concussion) signed a two-year, $10.3 million contract with the Lions on Tuesday, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.
Lawson was the No. 3 cornerback for the Lions in 2017, and he compiled 47 tackles, four pass breakups and one fumble returned for a touchdown in 15 games. Pending any more moves, it appears Lawson will be try holding down a starting job with the Lions in 2018 along with Teez Tabor and Darius Slay.
