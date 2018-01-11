Lawson (concussion) recorded 47 tackles, four PBUs, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one touchdown over 15 games in 2017.

Lawson was picked on often playing opposite 2017 All-Pro cornerback Darius Slay, and he didn't do much to stop it. In fact, Lawson ultimately finished the season with Pro Football Focus' fifth-lowest grade in pass coverage among 110 qualifying cornerbacks. To make matters worse for him is the concussion he sustained in Week 16, which prevented him from suiting up for the season finale against Green Bay. Lawson now enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.