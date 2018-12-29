Lawson (ankle) was downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Lawson was added to the injury report Friday and will miss his first game of the season. Jamal Agnew (knee) was also ruled out while DeShawn Shead (knee) is now on injured reserve, likely leaving Teez Tabor, Michael Cooper and Mike Ford to see increased defensive workloads in the season finale.