The Lions signed Grigsby off their practice squad Monday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Grigsby's spot on the 53-man roster comes following the placement of Marvin Jones (knee) on injured reserve. The second-year linebacker spent the 2017 season on New England's roster before being waived earlier this month, so coach Matt Patricia is familiar with his skillset. He'll likely see most of his snaps on special teams.