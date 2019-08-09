Lions' Nick Bawden: Available for preseason opener
Bawden logged snaps on special teams during Thursday's preseason opener against the Patriots, Chris Burke of the Athletic reports.
Bawden missed the entire 2018 season due to a torn ACL and was thought to be a candidate for the regular-season PUP list. However, he's seemingly progressed faster than originally thought, and his availability for Thursday's exhibition game all but confirms that he's good to go moving forward.
