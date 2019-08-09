Bawden logged snaps on special teams during Thursday's preseason opener against the Patriots, Chris Burke of the Athletic reports.

Bawden missed the entire 2018 season due to a torn ACL and was thought to be a candidate for the regular-season PUP list. However, he's seemingly progressed faster than originally thought, and his availability for Thursday's exhibition game all but confirms that he's good to go moving forward.

