Bawden (knee) is a candidate to open the regular season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.

Bawden has yet to practice in full since tearing an ACL last July. Detroit is going to have some tough choices to make in the backfield when it comes time to make roster cuts in early September. If Vitale isn't fully ready to go by that time, stashing him on the PUP list is one way the Lions could buy time to make a decision. Behind starter Kerryon Johnson and backup C.J. Anderson, there seem to be three other options (Theo Riddick, Zach Zenner, Ty Johnson) competing with Bawden for what will likely amount to two roster spots.