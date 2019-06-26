Lions' Nick Bawden: Candidate for PUP list
Bawden (knee) is a candidate to open the regular season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.
Bawden has yet to practice in full since tearing an ACL last July. Detroit is going to have some tough choices to make in the backfield when it comes time to make roster cuts in early September. If Vitale isn't fully ready to go by that time, stashing him on the PUP list is one way the Lions could buy time to make a decision. Behind starter Kerryon Johnson and backup C.J. Anderson, there seem to be three other options (Theo Riddick, Zach Zenner, Ty Johnson) competing with Bawden for what will likely amount to two roster spots.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Avoid Wentz
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
Fantasy football 2019 draft bible
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football 2019 auction pricing
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Offseason recap: Brown, Bell, more
Heath Cummings gets you up to speed on the biggest offseason headlines and what they mean for...
-
Can David Johnson rebound?
Ben Gretch continues his Ex Post Outcome series with a look at what went wrong for David Johnson...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...