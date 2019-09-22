Bawden caught his only target for a 10-yard gain during Sunday's 27-24 victory over the Eagles.

Bawden continues to a be a low-usage offensive weapon, but he flashed his athleticism on his lone opportunity Sunday by catching a short pass and hurdling Eagles safety Rodney McLeod to get Detroit into the red zone.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories