Lions' Nick Bawden: Detroit adds in seventh

The Lions selected Bawden in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 237th overall.

Bawden is merely a fullback, but you can forgive the Lions for having an interest in the lead blocker for Rashaad Penny, who ran for 2,248 yards (7.8 YPC) in 2017.

