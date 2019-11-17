Play

Bawden (knee) won't return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Bawden left the game late in the second quarter, and as evidenced by this news, the issue will keep him out of the remainder of the game. The team is without another healthy fullback on the roster, so it's unclear how they'll operate going forward.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories