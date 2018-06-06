Lions' Nick Bawden: Fears torn ACL
Bawden suffered what is feared to be a torn ACL during Wednesday's OTA session, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Bawden was selected by the Lions in the seventh round of this year's draft and was likely the favorite to open the season as the team's top fullback. However, during a special teams drill Wednesday, Bawden suffered a knee injury that's expected to be fairly significant in nature. While additional tests will be performed in the coming few days, there's a decent chance Bawden's season is done.
