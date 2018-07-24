Lions' Nick Bawden: Lands on IR
The Lions placed Bawden (ACL) on injured reserve Tuesday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Bawden suffered the injury during minicamp, ultimately ending his chances of seeing the field for the Lions during the 2018 campaign. The rookie seventh-round selection will begin his rehab following a surgical procedure with the aim of rejoining the fold in 2019. Recently converted linebacker Nick Bellore becomes the favorite to serve as the fullback this season.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Industry analysts mock with CBS
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest PPR mock draft, which features analysts...
-
Jamey's QB sleepers, breakouts and busts
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some updated sleepers, breakouts and busts at quarterback for the...
-
Regression candidates at QB
Heath Cummings looks at the numbers from 2017 and tells you what you shouldn't expect to repeat...
-
QB spotlight: Mahomes oozes potential
One meaningless Week 17 start shouldn't fuel expectations, but in the case of Patrick Mahomes,...
-
Top 2018 fantasy football sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
QB overview & 2018 strategies
If there's one lineup spot to feel at ease with, it's quarterback. There are lots to choose...