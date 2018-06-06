Lions' Nick Bawden: May be dealing with torn ACL

Bawden sustained a right knee injury during Wednesday's OTA session, with the Lions fearing the rookie sustained a torn ACL, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Bawden, who was selected by the Lions in the seventh round of April's draft, was viewed as the favorite to break camp as the team's top fullback. However, if the injury he suffered Wednesday is as significant as the Lions believe, his season will likely come to an end before it even started. The Lions don't have any other players on the roster with prior fullback experience in the NFL, though linebacker Nick Bellore has been taking reps at the position during the offseason program, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.