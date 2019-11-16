Play

Bawden (foot) has been added to the Lions' injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Bawden is the only full back on the Lions' roster, so they would presumably go with more single-back formations should he ultimately be unable to go. Clarity on his status will come closer to Sunday's kickoff.

