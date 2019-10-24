Play

Bawden (foot) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Bawden was unable to practice Wednesday, so Thursday's limited session is a step in the right direction. He'll have one more chance to upgrade to a full practice session ahead of Sunday's tilt against the Giants.

