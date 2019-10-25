Bawden (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Bawden began the week not practicing but progressed to full participation Friday and appears on track to play Week 8, despite the questionable tag. The 23-year-old has yet to receive a carry this year while catching three of five targets for 14 yards in six games.

