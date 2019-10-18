Play

Bawden (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Bawden appeared on Friday's injury report as a limited participant in practice. He seems to have suffered a back injury mid-week. If Bawden is unable to go Week 7, the Lions will have to make due without a healthy fullback on the roster.

