Bawden (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Bawden popped up on the injury report with a questionable tag Saturday, but it won't keep him out of the game. The second-year pro is the team's only fullback, and he'll pave the way for Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic.

