Lions' Nick Bawden: Season low in playing time
Bawden logged seven offensive snaps during Sunday's 42-30 loss to Minnesota.
Bawden popped up on the injury report last week due to a back issue. While the fullback was active, this was his lowest amount of playing time all season and just the second time all year he wasn't targeted in the passing game. Bawden isn't much of a statistical contributor anyway, but his full availability could become even more important if Kerryon Johnson (knee) is forced to miss any games.
