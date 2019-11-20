Play

Bawden (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

Bawden's season is over after suffering a knee injury during this past Sunday's loss to the Cowboys. The second-year fullback averaged 12.7 offensive snaps per game this year, catching four of six targets for 17 yards. The Lions don't have another fullback on their active or practice rosters, so they may choose to fill the void via a free agent.

